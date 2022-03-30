Advertisement
California

Man found fatally shot at illegal gambling den in Temple City, authorities say

Police vehicles and officials block off a street with police tape.
A man was shot and killed at an illegal gambling den in Temple City on Tuesday, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.
(KTLA-TV)
By Nathan SolisStaff Writer 
The man was found in a vacant building in the 9100 block of Las Tunas Drive around 12:19 p.m. by deputies responding to a 911 call reporting a shooting.

Deputies determined the location was being used for an illegal gambling operation. The man, described as being approximately 30 years old, was found with at least one gunshot wound to his upper body, according to homicide investigators. He was treated by paramedics and pronounced dead at the scene. The building was otherwise empty.

The Sheriff’s Department did not offer any additional details.

Anyone with information can contact the Sheriff’s Department’s Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Crime Stoppers at (800) 222-TIPS (8477).

