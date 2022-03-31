Advertisement
Inglewood officer shot while off duty; gunman remains at large

Law enforcement officers stand behind police tape
An investigation is under way after an off-duty Inglewood police officer was wounded in a shooting Thursday morning.
(Gary Coronado / Los Angeles Times)
By Nathan SolisStaff Writer 
An off-duty Inglewood police officer was shot Thursday morning in an unincorporated area just south of the city, and the gunman remains at large, according to authorities.

The plainclothes officer was shot about 10:15 a.m. in a residential alley near Lennox and Osage avenues, authorities said. He was hit in the leg and arm, according to law enforcement sources.

It was not clear what prompted the shooting.

The officer was taken by ambulance to Harbor-UCLA Medical Center in Torrance, according to CBS2 news. His condition was not immediately clear.

The shooting occurred in the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s jurisdiction, but Hawthorne police are assisting in the search for the gunman.

This is a developing story.

Nathan Solis

Nathan Solis is a Metro reporter covering breaking news at the Los Angeles Times. He previously worked for Courthouse News Service, where he wrote both breaking news and enterprise stories ranging from criminal justice to homelessness and politics. Before that, Solis was at the Redding Record Searchlight as a multimedia journalist, where he anchored coverage of the destructive 2017 fires in Northern California. Earlier in his career, he worked for Eastsider L.A.

