Inglewood officer shot while off duty; gunman remains at large

An off-duty Inglewood police officer was shot Thursday morning in an unincorporated area just south of the city, and the gunman remains at large, according to authorities.

The plainclothes officer was shot about 10:15 a.m. in a residential alley near Lennox and Osage avenues, authorities said. He was hit in the leg and arm, according to law enforcement sources.

It was not clear what prompted the shooting.

The officer was taken by ambulance to Harbor-UCLA Medical Center in Torrance, according to CBS2 news. His condition was not immediately clear.

The shooting occurred in the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s jurisdiction, but Hawthorne police are assisting in the search for the gunman.

This is a developing story.