Malibu security guard found dead in parking lot is identified

A security guard who was found dead in a Malibu parking lot this week after a possible assault has been identified, authorities said.

Inge Baumbach, 58, was found in the parking lot of the Trancas Canyon Nursery in Malibu on Pacific Coast Highway about 7 a.m. on Tuesday, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

The department’s homicide investigators are working on the case.

“We are confident this is an isolated incident, and our Malibu residents and the community are safe,” authorities said on Wednesday. “Please be patient as the investigation continues. Our deepest sympathies go out to the family and loved ones who are grieving their loss.”

Baumbach worked as the overnight security guard at a shopping center on the 30700 block of Pacific Coast Highway, according to the sheriff’s department.

Sheriff’s officials said an employee found Baumbach lying on the ground. Paramedics pronounced him dead at the scene.

Baumbach sustained blunt force trauma to his upper body, authorities said, but there was no additional information about his death.

Anyone with information can contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500. Anonymous tips can also be called into “Crime Stoppers” at (800) 222-TIPS (8477).