Santa Monica College shooting victim dies two days after attack

The victim of Monday night’s shooting at Santa Monica College has died, authorities said Wednesday. She succumbed to her injuries in a hospital around 5 p.m.

Felicia Hudson, 54, of Newman, Ga., was a custodial operations manager at the school. She was shot about 10 p.m. Monday at the college’s Center for Media and Design, a satellite campus on Stewart Street.

A manhunt was launched after the shooting, and on Tuesday law enforcement SWAT vehicles converged on an El Segundo intersection, cornering suspect Davon Durell Dean.

The 39-year-old was a custodian at the college. He died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound during the standoff around 3 p.m. near El Segundo and Aviation boulevards.

In 2011, Durrell was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder, and in 2019, he was arrested on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon. However, his only convictions were for misdemeanor property crimes, according to the Santa Monica Police Department.

“We are deeply saddened and shocked by the tragic loss of our colleague Felicia Hudson, who served the college for nearly three decades with dedication and heart,” said Kathryn Jeffery, the college superintendent and president. “She took great pride in being a steadfast co-worker and leader.”

The college will be conducting a review of the incident and is offering crisis counseling services to employees and students, she said.

The college has established the Felicia Hudson Legacy Fund in Hudson’s memory, which the school said would be used to uplift those in need.