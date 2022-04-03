Advertisement
California

Multiple victims reported in Sacramento shooting, police say

Associated Press
Multiple victims were reported after a shooting in downtown Sacramento early Sunday morning, police said.

The conditions of the victims were not immediately known.

Video posted on Twitter showed people running through the street as the sound of rapid gunfire could be heard in the background. Video showed multiple ambulances had been sent to the scene.

The Sacramento Police Department provided few details about the circumstances surrounding the shooting but said in a tweet that a “large police presence will remain and the scene remains active.”

