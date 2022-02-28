Advertisement
California

Five dead, including three children, in Sacramento County church shooting

A Sacramento Police officer stands behind police tape
An officer stands behind police tape blocking the street near the scene of a shooting at the Church in Sacramento on Monday evening.
(Rich Pedroncelli / Associated Press)
By James Queally
Jessica Garrison Richard Winton
SACRAMENTO — 

A man killed four people, including three of his children, before turning the gun on himself inside a church in the Sacramento suburbs on Monday evening, authorities said.

The explosion of gunfire took place in the sanctuary at the Church in Sacramento, on Wyda Way east of the city, shortly after 5 p.m., said Sgt. Rodney Grassmann, a spokesman for the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office.

The shooter took his own life, Grassmann said. It was not immediately clear who the fifth victim was, and Grassmann did not immediately identify any of the victims. All were pronounced dead at the scene.

A large police presence had blocked off several streets in the area. Grassmann said a church worker called 911 after hearing gunfire.

Michael Baginski, who was described as a district leader on the church’s website, suggested the shooter was mentally ill and said the man shot his three daughters. Baginski was not at the scene and said the church was not holding services at the time of the shooting. He referred additional questions to another church leader, who did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

It was not immediately clear why the family was there, according to Grassmann, who said there were other people inside the church at the time.

As of 6:30 p.m., police said there was no longer an active threat in the area.

Lawmakers in Sacramento reacted to the shooting on social media.

“Another senseless act of gun violence in America — this time in our backyard. In a church with kids inside. Absolutely devastating,” Gov. Gavin Newsom tweeted. “Our hearts go out to the victims, their families and their communities.”

Rep. John Garamendi, whose Northern California district stretches west of Sacramento, said he and his wife, Patti, were “deeply saddened” by the reports.

“A place of worship should never become a war zone, yet this has become our tragic reality,” he tweeted.

This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates. Queally and Winton reported from Los Angeles. Garrison reported from Sacramento.

California
James Queally

James Queally writes about crime and policing in Southern California, where he currently covers Los Angeles County’s criminal courts and the district attorney’s office.

Jessica Garrison

Jessica Garrison writes about Northern California for the Los Angeles Times. She has previously covered Los Angeles City Hall, courts, education and the environment. As a reporter, her work has won a National Magazine Award for Public Service, among other honors. Work she has edited has won a George Polk Award and was a finalist for a Goldsmith Prize. Her book, “The Devil’s Harvest,” told the story of a contract killer who stalked Central Valley farm towns for years while authorities failed to bring him to justice. She is a graduate of UC Berkeley.

Richard Winton

Richard Winton is an investigative crime writer for the Los Angeles Times and part of the team that won the Pulitzer Prize for public service in 2011. Known as @lacrimes on Twitter, during almost 30 years at The Times he also has been part of the breaking news staff that won Pulitzers in 1998, 2004 and 2016.

