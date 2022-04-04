Advertisement
California

Sacramento schools to reopen as tentative deals end strike

A group of people at a rally hold up signs.
Sacramento City Unified School District teachers, staff and their supporters take part in a rally at Rosemont High School on March 28.
(Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)
By Associated Press
Associated Press
SACRAMENTO — 

Teachers and other workers were set to return to schools in Sacramento on Monday following weekend negotiations that resolved a strike.

The Sacramento City Unified School District announced Sunday that it had reached tentative agreements with the Sacramento City Teachers Assn. and a union representing bus drivers, instructional aides and custodians, among others.

The strike in the district in California’s capital began March 23, affecting 43,000 students and 76 schools.

“The power of our strike resulted in a deal that will help address the severe staffing crisis in our district,” the teachers association tweeted.

News of the settlement came as Sacramento reeled from a weekend mass shooting in a nightclub district that killed six people and wounded 12 others.

