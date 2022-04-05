Driver killed in car-to-car shooting on 710 Freeway in Cudahy

A driver was shot and killed by someone in another car while driving on the 710 Freeway in Cudahy on Tuesday morning, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The unidentified man was driving northbound around 12:30 a.m. near Firestone Boulevard when a person driving a black sedan in the same direction opened fire, the CHP said. The stricken driver pulled over to the center median and called 911. He was rushed to St. Francis Medical Center, where he later died, according to CHP Officer Marco Lizarraga.

The shooter was last seen exiting the freeway at Florence Avenue, according to authorities, who had no further description of the suspect. Investigators closed the freeway for several hours Tuesday morning while they searched for evidence.

The name of the victim has not been released pending notification of next of kin.

Anyone with information is asked to call the California Highway Patrol at (323) 980-4600.