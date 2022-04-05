Advertisement
Driver killed in car-to-car shooting on 710 Freeway in Cudahy

Police officers search a car with its trunk and doors open
CHP officers investigate the shooting scene on the the 710 Freeway in Cudahy on Tuesday morning.
(OnSceneTV)
By Nathan SolisStaff Writer 
A driver was shot and killed by someone in another car while driving on the 710 Freeway in Cudahy on Tuesday morning, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The unidentified man was driving northbound around 12:30 a.m. near Firestone Boulevard when a person driving a black sedan in the same direction opened fire, the CHP said. The stricken driver pulled over to the center median and called 911. He was rushed to St. Francis Medical Center, where he later died, according to CHP Officer Marco Lizarraga.

The shooter was last seen exiting the freeway at Florence Avenue, according to authorities, who had no further description of the suspect. Investigators closed the freeway for several hours Tuesday morning while they searched for evidence.

The name of the victim has not been released pending notification of next of kin.

Anyone with information is asked to call the California Highway Patrol at (323) 980-4600.

Nathan Solis

Nathan Solis is a Metro reporter covering breaking news at the Los Angeles Times. He previously worked for Courthouse News Service, where he wrote both breaking news and enterprise stories ranging from criminal justice to homelessness and politics. Before that, Solis was at the Redding Record Searchlight as a multimedia journalist, where he anchored coverage of the destructive 2017 fires in Northern California. Earlier in his career, he worked for Eastsider L.A.

