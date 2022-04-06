D.A. won’t charge Inglewood officers in controversial shooting of couple in car

The Los Angeles County district attorney’s office will not file charges in the controversial shooting deaths of an Inglewood couple who were gunned down by police inside their car in 2016, according to a report made public Wednesday.

Citing an “incomplete” investigation by Inglewood police, prosecutors said they had insufficient evidence to charge the five officers who opened fire on Kisha Michael and Marquintan Sandlin in February 2016.

The shooting led to sharp criticism of the Inglewood Police Department, which took more than a year to release information about how the shooting unfolded and provide an explanation of what prompted officers to shoot. The five officers — Michael Jaen, Richard Parcella, Jason Cantrell, Sean Reidy and Andrew Cohen — have since been fired.

In a racial discrimination lawsuit they later filed, the officers alleged they were fired because they were white.

Michael and Sandlin appeared “unconscious” when police approached their car at Manchester Boulevard and Inglewood Avenue shortly after 3 a.m. on Feb. 21, 2016, police said at the time. Michael, who sat in the passenger seat, had a gun on her lap, authorities said.

According to the officers’ lawsuit, police spent 40 minutes trying to waken the couple, including using their sirens. When Sandlin awoke, the officers allege he drove the car into the officers, prompting police to open fire. Sandlin was shot seven times, records show.

Moments later, Michael attempted to get out of the car and reached toward her lap, where police believed the gun was, the lawsuit says. She was shot 13 times and died at the scene, records show.

Inglewood police officials have offered few details about the shooting. The department has not yet responded to a request from The Times to view the officers’ disciplinary records. A spokesman could not immediately be reached Wednesday.

In a separate report also made public late Wednesday, prosecutors said they would not charge the Pasadena police officer who shot and killed Anthony McClain as he fled from a traffic stop two years ago. The Aug. 15, 2020, shooting spurred protests by Black Lives Matter outside the mayor’s home and in the streets of Old Pasadena.

McClain was a passenger in a car Pasadena police stopped for having no front license plate on a Saturday evening. When Officer Edwin Dumaguindin asked him to step out of the car, McClain ran while holding his hands on his midsection, police videos show.

Pasadena Police Chief John Perez alleged that McClain had a handgun in his waistband and that Dumaguindin fired when McClain looked back toward the officer. A gun was recovered across the street from McClain, and forensic testing showed his DNA on it, Perez said.

VIDEO | 05:27 Pasadena police video of the fatal shooting of Anthony McClain Pasadena Police Department footage of the fatal shooting of Anthony McClain during a traffic stop on Aug. 15, 2020.

The case attracted the attention of prominent civil rights attorney Benjamin Crump, who drew a comparison between the case and the murder of George Floyd in Minneapolis, because officers also knelt on a wounded McClain. Crump said the officers’ actions after the shooting caused McClain to bleed more heavily and contributed to his death.

McClain had been shot twice and died a few hours later at a hospital.

Crump said the video of McClain “underscores the fact that there seems to be a propensity for police in America to shoot Black men in the back — disproportionately to anything we’ve seen them do to our white brothers and sisters.”

In November, the city of Pasadena agreed to pay $7.5 million to McLain’s three young children to settle a wrongful death lawsuit.

The decisions could engender political backlash against Los Angeles County Dist. Atty. George Gascón, who is facing the threat of a recall and who was elected on a promise of holding police accountable in cases where they used deadly force in unnecessary situations.

Activists in San Francisco had long warned Gascón, who did not charge a single officer in a shooting case in eight years as a top prosecutor in the Bay Area, would fail to do so in Los Angeles as well.