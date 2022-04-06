11-month-old boy missing from South L.A. is reunited with mother
An 11-month-old boy who was reported missing from South Los Angeles last week has been reunited with his mother, authorities confirmed.
Theo Alexander Guarino was returned to his mother early Wednesday, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.
The baby boy had last been seen around 11:55 p.m. Thursday in the 1500 block of West Vernon Avenue in South Los Angeles under the care of his father’s friend, police said.
At the time Theo went missing, his parents were involved in an ongoing custody dispute, police said.
Further information was not provided by authorities Wednesday.
