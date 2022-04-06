Advertisement
11-month-old boy missing from South L.A. is reunited with mother

A baby boy
Theo Alexander Guarino, an 11-month-old boy who went missing Thursday night, was reunited with his mother Wednesday, police said.
(Los Angeles Police Department)
By Gregory YeeStaff Writer 
An 11-month-old boy who was reported missing from South Los Angeles last week has been reunited with his mother, authorities confirmed.

Theo Alexander Guarino was returned to his mother early Wednesday, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

The baby boy had last been seen around 11:55 p.m. Thursday in the 1500 block of West Vernon Avenue in South Los Angeles under the care of his father’s friend, police said.

At the time Theo went missing, his parents were involved in an ongoing custody dispute, police said.

Further information was not provided by authorities Wednesday.

Gregory Yee

Gregory Yee is a reporter for the Los Angeles Times. Before joining the newsroom in 2021, he spent five years covering criminal justice and breaking news for the Post and Courier in Charleston, S.C. He is a native Southern Californian and graduated from UC Irvine in 2012 with a degree in journalism and Spanish literature.

