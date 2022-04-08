Advertisement
Share
California

Temperature records broken across Los Angeles area at end of spring heat wave

People walk and run on a beach
There was activity on Cabrillo Beach in San Pedro before the heat rose on Thursday. On Friday, eight record high temperatures were tied or broken in the L.A. area.
(Carolyn Cole / Los Angeles Times)
By Gregory YeeStaff Writer 
Share

Friday marked a day of record high temperatures for the Los Angeles area, amid an unseasonable spring heat wave.

Daily records were broken or tied in eight locations, according to the National Weather Service in Oxnard.

Long Beach reached a sweltering 101 degrees, breaking the old record of 92 set in 2014, forecasters said. Camarillo reached 99, breaking the record of 86 set in 2003. Oxnard’s high of 98 broke the previous record of 85 set in 1938. And Santa Barbara reached 90 degrees Friday, breaking the record of 87 set in 2019.

At UCLA, the temperature reached 94 degrees; the previous record of 87 was set in 1989. Records were also broken in downtown Los Angeles — which reached 95, vs. 92 in 1989 — and Los Angeles International Airport — at 97, vs. 88 in 1989 — forecasters said.

Advertisement

Burbank’s high of 99 tied a record set in 1989, forecasters said.

Forecasters issued a heat advisory, which expired Friday evening, and public warnings about increased fire danger and risk of heat-related illness.

Conditions this week raised worries about the drought that continues to grip California.

OROVILLE, CA - JUNE 30: Vehicles cross the Enterprise Bridge at Lake Oroville, which stands at 33 percent full and 40 percent of historical average when this photograph was taken on Wednesday, June 30, 2021 in Oroville, CA. (Brian van der Brug / Los Angeles Times)

California

Newsom urged Californians to cut water use by 15%. In February they saved less than 1%

Californians reduced urban water use by half a percent in February, a far cry from Gov. Gavin Newsom’s voluntary conservation goal of 15%.

The latest U.S. Drought Monitor update, released Thursday, showed more than 40% of the state under extreme drought conditions — up from about 16% three months ago. Nearly all of the state is classified as being under extreme or severe drought.

Statewide snowpack on Thursday was an abysmal 27% of normal for the date, according to state data. Despite a smattering of winter storms, California recorded its driest first-quarter stretch, state officials said last week. January through March are typically the heart of California’s rainy season.

Water regulators are increasingly concerned about dwindling supplies and backsliding conservation efforts. Urban water usage in the state decreased by just half a percent in February, compared with the same month in 2020.

Some relief is on the way, with temperatures forecast to fall over the weekend. Highs are expected to be about 10 degrees cooler in most locations Saturday, forecasters said.

CaliforniaClimate & Environment
Gregory Yee

Gregory Yee is a reporter for the Los Angeles Times. Before joining the newsroom in 2021, he spent five years covering criminal justice and breaking news for the Post and Courier in Charleston, S.C. He is a native Southern Californian and graduated from UC Irvine in 2012 with a degree in journalism and Spanish literature.

Subscribers Are Reading

Advertisement