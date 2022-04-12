Advertisement
Share
California

9-year-old girl shot inside Mall of Victor Valley; authorities evacuating center

By Christian MartinezStaff Writer 
Share

A 9-year-old girl was shot Tuesday evening at the Mall of Victor Valley in Victorville, the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department said.

The shooting was reported around 6:30 p.m. at the mall at 14400 Bear Valley Road.

The 9-year-old was struck and transported to a hospital in stable condition, the Sheriff’s Department said in a release.

The suspect fled the scene and was still outstanding Tuesday evening.

“This appears to be an isolated incident and not considered an active shooter event,” the Sheriff’s Department said.

Advertisement

The mall was evacuated and searched, but investigators did not find additional suspects.

On social media, witnesses reported sheltering in place in various parts of the mall after hearing gunfire.

California
Christian Martinez

Christian Martinez is a Metro reporter covering breaking news at the Los Angeles Times. He previously wrote for the USA Today network of newspapers including the Ventura County Star, where he covered the Thomas and Woolsey wildfires and the Borderline mass shooting, the Spectrum & Daily News in Utah and the Lansing State Journal in Michigan. He was born and raised in Southern California and attended Saint Mary’s College of California.

Subscribers Are Reading

Advertisement