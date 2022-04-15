Brea Police investigating ‘smash and grab’ at mall jewelry store
Brea Police were investigating a “smash and grab” robbery at a mall jewelry store Friday night, the agency said.
The incident was reported just before 7 p.m. at Kay Jewelers in the Brea Mall, police said on Twitter.
Two male suspects reportedly used hammers to break glass cases and grab merchandise before fleeing, officials said.
Multiple people on social media reported that they heard gunshots at the mall, but police said the sound was from the thieves’ hammers.
The suspects are at large, officials said.
