Advertisement
Share
California

Brea Police investigating ‘smash and grab’ at mall jewelry store

By Christian MartinezStaff Writer 
Share

Brea Police were investigating a “smash and grab” robbery at a mall jewelry store Friday night, the agency said.

The incident was reported just before 7 p.m. at Kay Jewelers in the Brea Mall, police said on Twitter.

Two male suspects reportedly used hammers to break glass cases and grab merchandise before fleeing, officials said.

Multiple people on social media reported that they heard gunshots at the mall, but police said the sound was from the thieves’ hammers.

Advertisement

The suspects are at large, officials said.

California
Christian Martinez

Christian Martinez is a Metro reporter covering breaking news at the Los Angeles Times. He previously wrote for the USA Today network of newspapers including the Ventura County Star, where he covered the Thomas and Woolsey wildfires and the Borderline mass shooting, the Spectrum & Daily News in Utah and the Lansing State Journal in Michigan. He was born and raised in Southern California and attended Saint Mary’s College of California.

Subscribers Are Reading

Advertisement