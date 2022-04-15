Brea Police investigating ‘smash and grab’ at mall jewelry store

Brea Police were investigating a “smash and grab” robbery at a mall jewelry store Friday night, the agency said.

The incident was reported just before 7 p.m. at Kay Jewelers in the Brea Mall, police said on Twitter.

Officers are on scene at 1010 Brea Mall Rd following a smash and grab style robbery which occurred just before 7PM. Two male suspects used hammers to break glass cases inside the Kay Jewelers and stole jewelry. pic.twitter.com/Ww2mjWiDfU — Brea Police Dept (@BreaPD) April 16, 2022

Two male suspects reportedly used hammers to break glass cases and grab merchandise before fleeing, officials said.

Multiple people on social media reported that they heard gunshots at the mall, but police said the sound was from the thieves’ hammers.

The suspects are at large, officials said.