Advertisement
Share
California

USC suggests student filmmakers went rogue in production that killed Chapman cinematographer

USC campus
USC says students from its film school appeared to have flouted school safety procedures during a shoot in which a Chapman University cinematographer was killed.
(Al Seib / Los Angeles Times)
By Harriet Ryan
Anousha Sakoui
Share

The University of Southern California said Wednesday that students from its prestigious film school appeared to have flouted university safety policies and procedures in carrying out the Imperial County film shoot in which a young cinematographer from Chapman University died.

Peng Wang, a 29-year-old grad student volunteering on the production, died Friday when an off-road vehicle carrying him and three other student filmmakers rolled over on a large sand dune in the Imperial Sand Dunes Recreation Area, a remote expanse of desert three hours and more than 230 miles from the USC campus.

USC said in a statement that under policies governing all student productions at its School of Cinematic Arts, “any shoot taking place more than 50 miles away from our campus, or involving the use of all-terrain vehicles, would have required very specific approvals from the school.”

Schaben, Allen J. –– B581070468Z.1 IMPERIAL SAND DUNES, CA FEB. 20, 2011: Off–road enthusiasts race their quads across the sand dunes at sunset as the popular off–road destination goes full–swing on a holiday weekend. Interior Secretary Ken Salazar toured the scenic sand dunes on a sand rail in the Imperial Sand Dunes to tout his conservation initiative, Great American Outdoors. Washington's Birthday holiday weekend is one of the busiest weekends for off–road enthusiasts at the Imperial Sand Dunes.The new program stresses preserving public lands, waters and parks. The Imperial Sand Dunes are one of the more dangerous off– roading areas in the nation.( Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times

Company Town

Cinematographer dies in sand dune accident involving Chapman and USC film students

The group was taking pictures on a large sand dune in the Imperial Sand Dunes Recreation Area, authorities said.

“We are unaware of any such approvals having been requested or provided in this tragic matter,” the statement continued.

Advertisement

USC declined to answer additional questions, including whether the university was taking disciplinary action against any students, saying in its statement: “Due to student privacy laws, we cannot comment on any pending student conduct matters.”

The death of Wang, known to colleagues as Aaron, has sparked grief and anger at Chapman. Originally from China, he was well-regarded among faculty and students. Stephen Galloway, dean of Dodge College of Film and Media Arts, said earlier this week: “I cannot imagine anything worse than a terrifically talented, brilliant young cinematographer dying on a production, and I’m outraged that strict safety measures were not in place on this.”

The USC student director, Ting Su, and producer, Bingliang Li, for the project did not return messages seeking comment.

The vehicle crash occurred on federal land overseen by the Bureau of Land Management. A BLM spokeswoman said that while some film shoots on its land require permits, the student production did not because it was short-term and was not expected to cause “appreciable damage or disturbance.”

A California Highway Patrol spokesman said the agency is continuing to investigate how the accident occurred, though the probe is not criminal in nature. An autopsy to determine the cause of Wang’s death is expected in coming weeks.

California
Harriet Ryan

Harriet Ryan is an investigative reporter for the Los Angeles Times. Since joining the paper in 2008, she has written about high-profile people, including Phil Spector, Michael Jackson and Britney Spears, and institutions, including USC, the Catholic Church, the Kabbalah Centre and Purdue Pharma, the manufacturer of OxyContin. Ryan won the Pulitzer Prize for investigative reporting with colleagues Matt Hamilton and Paul Pringle in 2019. She previously worked at Court TV and the Asbury Park Press. She is a graduate of Columbia University.

Anousha Sakoui

Anousha Sakoui is an entertainment industry writer for the Los Angeles Times, covering Hollywood and labor issues. She moved to Los Angeles in 2014 from London and is graduate of the University of Edinburgh.

Subscribers Are Reading

Advertisement