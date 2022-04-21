UC Berkeley locked down due to campus-wide threat

A shelter-in-place order has been issued at UC Berkeley amid a credible campus-wide threat, campus police said.

“Please go inside and move away from doors and windows,” UC Police said in a Twitter alert at 9:30 a.m. “Police activity on campus.”

The alert said an emergency has occurred near the campus. Those not at the campus are advised to stay away.

Around 10:20 a.m., police said in a tweet that the incident was not related to an active shooter but that they were “actively looking for a person who may want to harm specific individuals.”

Few other details were immediately available and calls to the campus police spokesman went unanswered.

The situation may be related to a student “who has been placed on interim suspension for threatening behavior,” according to an email sent to top university officials and shared on social media. It was not clear whether that person was on campus or armed in any way.

A spokesman for the university said he could not immediately verify the information contained in the email, but confirmed that it was sent by a campus employee.

All campus services including parking garages, libraries and restaurants were closed and in-person classes were canceled for the remainder of the day, according to campus security.

Students turning to the Reddit website shared information about possible places of interest, including Stiles Hall. Other users shared information that the suspect may be the student placed on interim suspension.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.