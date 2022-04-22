Firefighters discover dead body inside South Los Angeles apartment

Firefighters responding to reports of a possible fire found a dead person inside a South Los Angeles apartment late Thursday, authorities said.

Firefighters responded to the scene in the 300 block of East Washington Boulevard about 9:40 p.m., authorities said. Inside they found an unresponsive adult lying on the floor.

The individual, who was not identified, was declared dead at the scene, authorities said.

Firefighters found smoke from burning food on the stove but no fire.

The death was not related to the smoke in the unit, according to Los Angeles Fire Department spokesperson Margaret Stewart. An investigation is continuing.

