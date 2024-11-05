Advertisement
California

‘Suicide’ death of Long Beach man is now a homicide investigation, authorities say

By Jasmine Mendez
The death of a 72-year-old Long Beach man is being investigated as a homicide after authorities originally suspected he died by suicide.

The city’s fire and police departments responded to a call reporting a fire and possible suicide around 8:22 p.m. Friday in the 4700 block of Greenmeadow Road. Upon entering the residence, officials found the homeowner lying with a gunshot wound to his upper body.

The man, whose identity has not been released, was pronounced dead at the scene, the Long Beach Police Department said in a release Tuesday. Police initially believed the man had shot himself.

But as the investigation continued, detectives along with the Los Angeles County Department of the Medical Examiner determined the gunshot was not self-inflicted. Police say homicide detectives are now investigating.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact detectives at (562) 570-7244. Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling (800) 222-8477.

CaliforniaCrime & Courts
Jasmine Mendez

Jasmine “Jaz” Mendez is an editorial assistant at the Los Angeles Times. She previously was a reporting intern for the Metro Desk, covering housing in Los Angeles. Mendez graduated from Cal State Northridge with a bachelor’s degree in political science and a minor in Spanish-language journalism.

