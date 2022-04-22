Glendale mother arrested after baby shows signs of drug ingestion, police say

A 40-year-old Glendale mother was arrested this week after her baby was rushed to the hospital twice in one day showing signs of a drug overdose, authorities said.

Gertrude Harutunian was arrested Thursday on suspicion of child endangerment and possession of a controlled substance, according to the Glendale Police Department. The infant — who is described as being under the age of 1 year old — is in stable condition and was taken into protective custody, police said.

Police and paramedics responded to reports of a child not breathing at Harutunian’s home in the 400 block of West Dryden Street on Wednesday, authorities said. Paramedics found the infant showing signs of drug ingestion and administered Narcan, or naloxone, which is used to counter the effects of a narcotic overdose.

The baby immediately responded, indicating that the infant had likely ingested opioids, police said.

At the hospital, Harutunian refused to let medical personnel treat the child, police said. She then left the hospital with her baby against doctor’s orders.

Authorities were concerned about the baby’s health once the Narcan wore off and went back to the mother’s home to check on the infant, police said.

The baby appeared lethargic and paramedics rushed the infant back to hospital and gave it a second dose of Narcan, according to police.

A police officer took the baby into protective custody to make sure the baby was safe and received proper treatment, authorities said.

Detectives have obtained a search warrant to search Harutunian’s home. The investigation is ongoing.