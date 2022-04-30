Two people killed, another possibly missing when truck plunges off cliff into ocean south of San Francisco

Two people were killed and another possibly missing after the truck they were drove off a cliff Friday evening and into the ocean at Pescadero Beach in San Mateo County, south of San Francisco, authorities said.

An unidentified man in his 40s and a young girl, who was described only as being under age of 18, were killed in the crash, which was reported about 8:50 p.m., authorities said. The bodies of both victims were later recovered at the scene.

CAL Fire and the San Mateo County Fire personnel were the first to arrive on the scene and found the victims’ 2012 Toyota Tacoma truck flipped over at the bottom of a 30-foot rocky embankment that buttressed the sea, authorities said.

The U.S. Coast Guard is searching for an identified third person.

This incident has been turned over to the California Highway Patrol. https://t.co/Uk7Uy3uwsP pic.twitter.com/C9DI1oRyQJ — CAL FIRE CZU (@CALFIRECZU) April 30, 2022

None of the victims have been identified and it’s unclear if they were related, according to Art Montiel, a CHP Public Information Officer.

“I can’t recall anything like this happening in the past,” said Montiel, an 11-year veteran. “That’s a first for me.”

Montiel said the truck was believed to be traveling westbound on Pescadero Creek Road toward the state beach. The truck’s driver blew through a stop sign located at the intersection of the road and Pacific Coast Highway and barreled through a beach parking lot before plunging into the ocean.

