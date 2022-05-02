Advertisement
Share
California

Major gas leak prompts evacuations at Santa Monica’s Third Street Promenade

A map of downtown Santa Monica shows the location of a gas leak on Santa Monica Boulevard near the Third Street Promenade
By Gregory YeeStaff Writer 
Share

A major gas leak prompted evacuations at the Third Street Promenade in Santa Monica on Monday.

The Santa Monica Fire Department sent an alert via Twitter at 4:29 p.m.

Police were on scene assisting with evacuations in the 200 block of Santa Monica Boulevard, as well as the 1300 and 1400 blocks of the Promenade, firefighters said.

Hazardous materials teams were on scene, firefighters said. No injuries were reported.

Advertisement

The area will be closed until further notice, according to the Santa Monica Police Department, which added that the estimated closure time will be five hours.

Further information wasn’t available.

This is a breaking story and will be updated.

California
Gregory Yee

Gregory Yee is a reporter for the Los Angeles Times. Before joining the newsroom in 2021, he spent five years covering criminal justice and breaking news for the Post and Courier in Charleston, S.C. He is a native Southern Californian and graduated from UC Irvine in 2012 with a degree in journalism and Spanish literature.

Subscribers Are Reading

Advertisement