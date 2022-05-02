Major gas leak prompts evacuations at Santa Monica’s Third Street Promenade

A major gas leak prompted evacuations at the Third Street Promenade in Santa Monica on Monday.

The Santa Monica Fire Department sent an alert via Twitter at 4:29 p.m.

Police were on scene assisting with evacuations in the 200 block of Santa Monica Boulevard, as well as the 1300 and 1400 blocks of the Promenade, firefighters said.

INCIDENT ALERT: Gas Main Break 200 blk of Santa Monica Monica Blvd. Firefighters and Hazmat on scene. @SantaMonicaPD assisting with evacuations on 200 blk of SM Blvd, 1300 and 1400 blk of 3rd Street Promenade. @socalgas on scene. Unknown ETA on reopening area. No injuries. — Santa Monica Fire (@SantaMonicaFire) May 2, 2022

Hazardous materials teams were on scene, firefighters said. No injuries were reported.

The area will be closed until further notice, according to the Santa Monica Police Department, which added that the estimated closure time will be five hours.

Further information wasn’t available.

This is a breaking story and will be updated.