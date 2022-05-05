Two suspects sought in gunfight at Compton smoke shop that left one dead, one wounded

Authorities are asking for the public’s help in locating two suspects involved in an armed robbery at a Compton smoke shop last month that left one man dead and another wounded.

Los Angeles County sheriff’s investigators released video footage this week that shows four suspects inside the smoke shop in the 1500 block of South Wilmington Avenue on April 3, with one pointing a handgun at an armed security guard behind the counter. At least three other guns are visible in the footage.

The employee then draws his weapon and a gun battle ensues. The employee is shot and wounded but also shoots one of the suspects, who was later pronounced dead at Martin Luther King Jr. hospital.

The guard was treated for gunshot wounds to his face and neck and was later released from the hospital, sheriff’s officials said.

One of the suspects was arrested the next day and has been charged with felony murder, said sheriff’s Sgt. Mark Boskovich.

The two outstanding suspects, identified as Kahlel Malik Lundy, 23, and Keith Terrion Rachel, 21, are wanted for murder.

Anyone with information about the incident is encouraged to contact the Sheriff’s Department’s Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500.