Advertisement
Share
California

Youngest daughter of Rodney King found by family after she was reported missing

Tristan King in a selfie
Tristan King, the youngest daughter of Rodney King, was reported missing from Santa Monica on Friday. Jail records show she is being held on suspicion of burglary.
(King family)
By Christian MartinezStaff Writer 
Share

The youngest daughter of Rodney King, whose beating by LAPD officers sparked the 1992 unrest in Los Angeles, was found Tuesday by family members who had reported her missing late last week.

Tristan King, 29, was arrested April 28 by Los Angeles police on suspicion of burglary and is being held in lieu of $25,000 bail at the Century Regional Detention Facility in Lynwood, according to Los Angeles County jail records.

“On behalf of the King family, we want to thank everyone for their help and support concerning Tristan, who has a long documented history of having mental health issues,” sister Lora King said Tuesday in a statement to The Times. “We’re praying that she will be released from custody and get the mental health treatment she needs.”

King’s family reported her missing to the Santa Monica Police Department on Friday after they had not heard from her for more than a week. She had told her family she was traveling from her Las Vegas home to the Los Angeles area, Lora King said.

California
Christian Martinez

Christian Martinez is a Metro reporter covering breaking news at the Los Angeles Times. He previously wrote for the USA Today network of newspapers including the Ventura County Star, where he covered the Thomas and Woolsey wildfires and the Borderline mass shooting, the Spectrum & Daily News in Utah and the Lansing State Journal in Michigan. He was born and raised in Southern California and attended Saint Mary’s College of California.

Subscribers Are Reading

Advertisement