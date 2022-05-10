Youngest daughter of Rodney King found by family after she was reported missing

The youngest daughter of Rodney King, whose beating by LAPD officers sparked the 1992 unrest in Los Angeles, was found Tuesday by family members who had reported her missing late last week.

Tristan King, 29, was arrested April 28 by Los Angeles police on suspicion of burglary and is being held in lieu of $25,000 bail at the Century Regional Detention Facility in Lynwood, according to Los Angeles County jail records.

“On behalf of the King family, we want to thank everyone for their help and support concerning Tristan, who has a long documented history of having mental health issues,” sister Lora King said Tuesday in a statement to The Times. “We’re praying that she will be released from custody and get the mental health treatment she needs.”

King’s family reported her missing to the Santa Monica Police Department on Friday after they had not heard from her for more than a week. She had told her family she was traveling from her Las Vegas home to the Los Angeles area, Lora King said.