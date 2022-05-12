Smoke advisory in effect for Laguna Niguel as crews battle Coastal fire

A smoke advisory remains in effect for a swath of Orange County through Thursday afternoon as crews work to get a handle on the destructive Coastal fire that has destroyed at least 20 homes in Laguna Niguel.

In its initial advisory issued Wednesday, officials with the South Coast Air Quality Management District said that “air quality is not expected to degrade beyond moderate, except in areas close to the fire, where unhealthy conditions may be possible for several hours.”

Officials did say that “additional portions of south Orange County may also be affected by smoke.”

“If you smell smoke or see ash due to a wildfire, limit your exposure by remaining indoors with windows and doors closed or seeking alternate shelter, and avoiding vigorous physical activity,” air quality officials wrote in the alert.

Additional tips are available at aqmd.gov/home/air-quality/wildfire-health-info-smoke-tips.

The Coastal fire has grown to roughly 200 acres since igniting Wednesday afternoon in a coastal canyon near the Pacific Ocean.

Information on containment was not immediately available Thursday morning. An estimated 900 homes have been evacuated.

The cause of the wind-whipped wildfire remains under investigation. Southern California Edison issued an initial report to state regulators Wednesday saying that “our information reflects circuit activity occurring close in time to the reported time of the fire,” but no other details were provided.

“Our thoughts are with the community members whose homes have been damaged and those who were evacuated because of the Coastal fire, and we’re coordinating with fire agencies as needed to ensure firefighter safety,” said David Song, a spokesman for the utility.

Song said Edison’s report — which is required for certain types of events — is intended to put the California Public Utilities Commission “on notice of an incident, so that it can conduct its own investigation.”