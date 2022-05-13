Advertisement
Share
California

Border Patrol agent killed in crash near U.S.-Mexico border

Fire truck, Border Patrol vehicle
Authorities responded Friday morning after a U.S. Border Patrol agent was killed in a solo vehicle crash on state Route 94 roughly halfway between Potrero and Campo.
(OnScene.TV)
By Teri Figueroa
San Diego Union-Tribune
Share

A U.S. Border Patrol agent died Friday morning in a solo rollover crash in rural eastern San Diego County, near the U.S.-Mexico border, authorities said.

The agent died at the scene, San Diego Sector Border Patrol officials said.

The California Highway Patrol said the agent was the only person in the vehicle. The crash was well down a dirt road off Bell Valley Truck Trail.

The crash was reported to the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection at about 5:40 a.m., Cal Fire Capt. Neil Czapinski said.

He said Border Patrol agents led paramedics to the crash site, where they found an overturned Border Patrol vehicle that had sustained heavy damage. Czapinski said one person died at the scene.

Advertisement

No other information was immediately available.

California
Teri Figueroa

Teri Figueroa covers courts, crime and breaking news for The San Diego Union-Tribune. A native Californian, she joined the North County Times in 2002, and the U-T in 2012. Figueroa reported on the 2003 and 2007 wildfires, and covered the criminal cases against Richard Tuite and John Gardner III, as well as war crimes cases. A San Diego State University graduate, Figueroa has won multiple journalism awards for her work.

Subscribers Are Reading

Advertisement