Border Patrol agent killed in crash near U.S.-Mexico border

A U.S. Border Patrol agent died Friday morning in a solo rollover crash in rural eastern San Diego County, near the U.S.-Mexico border, authorities said.

The agent died at the scene, San Diego Sector Border Patrol officials said.

The California Highway Patrol said the agent was the only person in the vehicle. The crash was well down a dirt road off Bell Valley Truck Trail.

The crash was reported to the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection at about 5:40 a.m., Cal Fire Capt. Neil Czapinski said.

He said Border Patrol agents led paramedics to the crash site, where they found an overturned Border Patrol vehicle that had sustained heavy damage. Czapinski said one person died at the scene.

No other information was immediately available.