Person shot outside Grand Central Market, sending patrons running

The Grand Central Market in downtown Los Angeles.
By Christian MartinezStaff Writer 
One person was struck by gunfire Saturday in a shooting near Grand Central Market.

The shooting was reported at 3:56 p.m. in the 300 block of South Hill Street, Los Angeles police said.

A Grand Central Market employee said the shooting occurred at an entrance to the popular downtown destination.

The victim was in unknown condition as of 4:30 p.m., said Officer Rosario Cervantes.

The male shooter was at large, and Los Angeles police were performing a search of the area.

Multiple videos posted on social media showed people running for the exits.

This story will be updated.

Christian Martinez

Christian Martinez is a Metro reporter covering breaking news at the Los Angeles Times. He previously wrote for the USA Today network of newspapers including the Ventura County Star, where he covered the Thomas and Woolsey wildfires and the Borderline mass shooting, the Spectrum & Daily News in Utah and the Lansing State Journal in Michigan. He was born and raised in Southern California and attended Saint Mary’s College of California.

