Teen boy shoots self in hand and injures another boy in Victorville shooting, police say
A 13-year-old boy shot himself in the hand and a 14-year-old boy was injured by the same bullet Monday in Victorville, police said.
Both teens were taken to hospitals with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds, officials said.
The incident was reported about 7:40 a.m. when Victorville police received reports that someone with a gunshot wound had run inside a Walmart in the 11800 block of Amargosa Road.
Deputies from the Victorville Police Department responded to the scene and found that the shooting had occurred in a desert area around the shopping center.
According to police, the two teenagers were in the area together when the 13-year-old fired the gun, striking himself in the hand. The same bullet then struck the 14-year-old boy in the lower body.
A handgun was located at the scene, officials said.
The incident, including how the gun went off, remains under investigation.
