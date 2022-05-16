Driver arrested after returning to scene of fatal collision with pedestrian

A driver who fled after allegedly striking and killing a pedestrian Saturday in Winnetka was arrested when he returned to the scene later that same evening, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

Gevorg Gevorgyan, 30, was arrested on suspicion of felony hit and run causing death, LAPD Officer Lizeth Lomeli confirmed, after he returned to the area of 7600 N. Winnetka Ave. The Los Angeles Fire Department reported the collision at 9:34 p.m. The pedestrian was declared dead at the scene.

The pedestrian was struck by a car traveling northbound on Winnetka Avenue, according to the LAPD. It’s unclear if he was walking in the road or crossing the street. The pedestrian was a man in his 40s, according to the Los Angeles County Coroner’s Office, and his name has not been released pending notification of the family.

According to jail records, Gevorgyan is being held on a $50,000 bail.