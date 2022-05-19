Growing brush fire burns near the Grapevine east of 5 Freeway
Firefighters are battling a growing brush fire east of the 5 Freeway near the Grapevine.
The Edmonston fire was about 300 acres along Edmonston Pumping Plant Road by shortly after 5:30 p.m Thursday., according to the Kern County Fire Department.
Water drops and other firefighting efforts are underway.
Further information about the blaze wasn’t immediately available.
This is a breaking news story and will be updated.
