California

Growing brush fire burns near the Grapevine east of 5 Freeway

A map of the area around the Grapevine shows the location of the Edmonston fire east of the 5 Freeway
By Gregory YeeStaff Writer 
Firefighters are battling a growing brush fire east of the 5 Freeway near the Grapevine.

The Edmonston fire was about 300 acres along Edmonston Pumping Plant Road by shortly after 5:30 p.m Thursday., according to the Kern County Fire Department.

Water drops and other firefighting efforts are underway.

Further information about the blaze wasn’t immediately available.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

Gregory Yee

Gregory Yee is a reporter for the Los Angeles Times. Before joining the newsroom in 2021, he spent five years covering criminal justice and breaking news for the Post and Courier in Charleston, S.C. He is a native Southern Californian and graduated from UC Irvine in 2012 with a degree in journalism and Spanish literature.

