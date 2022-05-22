Beverly Hills mayor and vice mayor test positive for coronavirus

Beverly Hills’ mayor and vice mayor have tested positive for the coronavirus, forcing the City Council to hold its regular Tuesday meeting virtually.

After testing positive for the virus Saturday, Mayor Lili Bosse canceled all her scheduled public events.

“Out of an abundance of caution, I regularly test myself before public events,” Bosse said in a Facebook post. “I have always tested negative, however this morning my test came back positive. I am feeling a little tired, but in good spirits overall.”

The city’s Vice Mayor Julian Gold also tested positive for the virus last week, said Keith Sterling, Beverly Hills’ chief communications officer.

Both have mild symptoms and are quarantining at their homes, he said.

Bosse said that she will be leading virtual meetings from home, including a City Council meeting on Tuesday.