Authorities identify man who died after falling off Palos Verdes cliff

The Los Angeles County coroner’s office has identified the man who died after falling 300 feet from a seaside cliff in Palos Verdes Estates as Jerardo Huitzil, 25, of Los Angeles.

The incident was reported at 4:42 a.m. Monday in the 1400 block of Paseo Del Mar, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department. Four people who were visiting the cliffs together all fell; three survived.

The fall appeared to be an accident, according to Palos Verdes Estates Police Capt. Steve Barber.

Vincent Avila, one of the survivors, told KNBC-TV that he, Huitzil and two female friends went to the cliffs Sunday night to hike and hang out.

One of the friends, while trying to find a spot to use the bathroom, lost her footing and fell down the cliff onto the rocky beach, Avila said. While trying to find her, the other members of the group also slipped and fell.

Avila, 25, was able to climb back up to find help. He is recovering at Harbor UCLA Medical Center with broken ribs and minor kidney damage, KNBC reported.

Though there has been no update on the condition of the other survivors, officials say their injuries are not life-threatening.