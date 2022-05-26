Elk fire in Yucca Valley threatens homes and grows to 150 acres

A fire that broke out in Yucca Valley was threatening structures Thursday evening, according to San Bernardino County fire officials.

The blaze, dubbed the Elk fire, ignited near Elk Trail and San Andreas Road and was initially reported to be about 30 to 40 acres, according to the San Bernardino County Fire Protection District.

The fire moved into a remote area with difficult access and was threatening 10 ranches or homes, firefighters said.

By 4:30 p.m., the fire had grown to about 150 acres and was 0% contained, firefighters said. There were 75 firefighters at the scene or en route.

Air crews have been dropping water on the blaze, firefighters said.

Information on whether the fire had spread into Joshua Tree National Park, which borders Yucca Valley to the south, wasn’t available Thursday evening.

This is a developing story and will be updated.