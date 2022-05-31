Advertisement
California

Man shot to death in Panorama City, suspect at large

An investigation is underway after a man was found shot to death Monday morning in the driveway of an apartment building in the 8600 block of Willis Avenue of Panorama City.
By Nathan SolisStaff Writer 
A man was fatally shot Tuesday morning in Panorama City and the suspect remains at large, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

The shooting took place in the 8600 block of Willis Avenue about 2:40 a.m., Officer Drake Madison said. Police found a man with at least one gunshot wound in the street close to a crashed Range Rover near the intersection of Parthenia Street and Cedros Avenue, investigators told Fox 11 news.

Emergency dispatchers received multiple 911 calls about a car crash before police arrived at the scene and found the crashed SUV. Investigators said the vehicle was hit multiple times by gunfire.

Police describe the victim as a man between 20 and 30 years old. He was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics, according to Madison.

The suspect is described as a man in his 20s. It’s unclear whether the shooting was gang related.

Nathan Solis

Nathan Solis is a Metro reporter covering breaking news at the Los Angeles Times. He previously worked for Courthouse News Service, where he wrote both breaking news and enterprise stories ranging from criminal justice to homelessness and politics. Before that, Solis was at the Redding Record Searchlight as a multimedia journalist, where he anchored coverage of the destructive 2017 fires in Northern California. Earlier in his career, he worked for Eastsider L.A.

