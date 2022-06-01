Advertisement
California

Suspect arrested after hit-and-run leads to fatal stabbing in Baldwin Park

A 35-year-old man was fatally stabbed Tuesday in Baldwin Park after attempting to stop a hit-and-run driver.
By Christian MartinezStaff Writer 
A 35-year-old man was fatally stabbed Tuesday in Baldwin Park while attempting to stop a fleeing hit-and-run suspect, authorities said.

The suspect was arrested Tuesday afternoon.

The incident was reported around 1:30 p.m. when Baldwin Park police responded to a local hospital regarding a stabbing victim, department officials said.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, which investigates homicides in Baldwin Park, is handling the case.

In a release, the Sheriff’s Department said Baldwin Park police had responded to the 3400 block of Cosbey Avenue regarding a vehicle that had hit two pedestrians.

Two victims, a 15-year-old girl and a 16-year-old boy, were found at the scene and transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspect reportedly crashed his vehicle into a parked car and fled on foot but was chased by witnesses who attempted to stop him.

The suspect allegedly stabbed the 35-year-old man and again fled on foot before El Monte police caught him a short distance away.

The names of the stabbing and hit-and-run victims and the suspect had not been released as of Wednesday morning.

Christian Martinez

Christian Martinez is a Metro reporter covering breaking news at the Los Angeles Times. He previously wrote for the USA Today network of newspapers including the Ventura County Star, where he covered the Thomas and Woolsey wildfires and the Borderline mass shooting, the Spectrum & Daily News in Utah and the Lansing State Journal in Michigan. He was born and raised in Southern California and attended Saint Mary’s College of California.

