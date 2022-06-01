L.A. mayor’s official strikes, kills pedestrian on North Hollywood Freeway, spokesman says

The director of Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti’s crisis response team fatally struck a pedestrian on the North Hollywood Freeway on Tuesday night while driving a city vehicle, officials said Wednesday.

The driver was traveling north on Highway 170, Los Angeles Police Officer Tony Im said, and according to investigators with the California Highway Patrol a man driving a city vehicle struck a person on the 170 near Victory Boulevard about 10:30 p.m.

The pedestrian, who has not been identified, was declared dead at the scene.

Video from the scene showed a damaged vehicle as well as a tent placed over the body in the carpool lane of the northbound 170 Freeway.

Los Angeles paramedics took the driver to a hospital.

Joseph Avalos, the director of the Mayor’s Crisis Response Team in its office of public safety, was driving the vehicle at the time of the fatal collision, according to Harrison Wollman, a spokesman for the mayor.

Avalos, a reserve officer with the Los Angeles Police Department, has held his position in the mayor’s office for more than seven years.

Wollman said Avalos was discharged from the hospital Wednesday morning.

LAPD Capt. Kelly Muniz said the vehicle in the crash was a city car, not an LAPD vehicle. Muniz said the driver was not acting in any LAPD capacity at the time of the fatal collision.

A CHP spokeswoman said the agency is preparing a news release.

Last year, Avalos was in the news after being hospitalized with COVID-19 after being fully vaccinated. He had a breakthrough case of the highly contagious Delta variant, he told The Times, and it almost killed him.

What saved him, his doctors said, was the fact that he had been vaccinated, and he urged fellow LAPD officers and others to “think twice” before they refuse the jab.

Times staff writer Nathan Solis contributed to this report.