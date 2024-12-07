10 injured when motorcycle officer crashes into crowd at Palm Springs Festival of Lights Parade

Ten people, including one officer, were injured when a police motorcycle careened into a crowd at the Festival of Lights Parade in Palm Springs on Saturday.

Ten people were injured Saturday night when a motorcycle officer crashed a bike into a crowd of revelers gathered for an annual holiday parade in Palm Springs, according to the city.

The crash happened just after 6 p.m. along the Festival of Lights Parade route at Palm Canyon Drive and Amado Road, officials said. The officer, who has not been identified, and nine others suffered non-life-threatening injuries and were being treated at local hospitals, officials said.

Lt. Gustavo Araiza, a public information officer for the Palm Springs Police Department, said he did not have additional details about the incident, beyond that the officer “ended up losing control” and went into the crowd. The California Highway Patrol is investigating.

“Officers on scene got different statements from different people, so they’ll be following up to determine what caused him to lose control,” Araiza said of the motorcycle officer.

A witness told The Times that the officer had lost control of the motorcycle while popping a wheelie and had careened into the crowd, injuring attendees. Brenda Taylor, a Palm Desert resident whose daughter was performing in the parade, said she and her son were a few people down from those who were injured.

The motorcycle officer was speeding up the street so fast that “it did not seem safe ... before anything even happened,” Taylor said. No one was containing the crowds, she said, and there was no barrier.

“It was a disaster,” she said.

Among those injured was a young boy who had passed out. People were trying to keep him conscious, Taylor said. She said the motorcycle officer injured his hand so badly that it appeared to be severed.

A video taken moments before the crash showed motorcycle officers riding along the parade route. One appears to accelerate along the route before crashing near a crowd of people, the video shows.

Authorities are asking that anyone with videos or photos of the crash send them to PSCityGovernmentMedia@palmspringsca.gov.

The Festival of Lights Parade is estimated by organizers to bring roughly 100,000 people annually to Palm Springs.