California

Bank robbery suspect dead after chase and shootout with authorities in San Bernardino

After a bank robbery suspect led law enforcement officers on a chase that ended in a crash Thursday in San Bernardino, the suspect shot at sheriff’s deputies and Colton police officers, who shot back and killed the suspect, authorities said.
By Gregory YeeStaff Writer 
Authorities shot and killed a bank robbery suspect after a chase that ended in San Bernardino on Thursday, officials confirmed.

Deputies were called around 3:45 p.m. after an alarm went off at a closed bank in Grand Terrace, a small city south of Colton, said Mara Rodriguez, a spokesperson for the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department.

Shortly after, Colton police were called to a robbery at a Chase Bank at Cooley Drive and Washington Street in Colton, Rodriguez said.

Authorities spotted the suspect’s vehicle and began a chase, which ended at 5th and D streets in San Bernardino, north of Colton, Rodriguez said.

Gloria Huerta, a Sheriff’s Department spokesperson, told KNBC-TV Channel 4 that deputies laid out spike strips and that the chase ended when the suspect crashed into another person’s vehicle.

Deputies and officers attempted a felony traffic stop, but the suspect took out a rifle and shot at them, Huerta told the news station. They shot back, fatally wounding the suspect.

Rodriguez said no deputies, officers or other people were injured.

“Multiple agencies responded to this incident and the investigation is ongoing,” she said. “Further information will be released at a later time.”

Sgt. Equino Thomas, a San Bernardino Police Department spokesperson, said officers from his agency responded to the shooting scene because it was in their jurisdiction, but San Bernardino officers weren’t involved in the incident.

A Colton Police Department spokesperson could not be reached for comment.

Further information wasn’t available.

California
Gregory Yee

Gregory Yee is a reporter for the Los Angeles Times. Before joining the newsroom in 2021, he spent five years covering criminal justice and breaking news for the Post and Courier in Charleston, S.C. He is a native Southern Californian and graduated from UC Irvine in 2012 with a degree in journalism and Spanish literature.

