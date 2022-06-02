Advertisement
Los Angeles police shoot, kill man in Koreatown

An investigation is underway following a fatal shooting in Koreatown near 8th and South Berendo streets.
By Christian MartinezStaff Writer 
Police shot and killed a man Thursday morning in Koreatown, LAPD officials said.

The shooting was reported around 8:15 a.m. in the 700 block of South Berendo Street.

Officers with the Los Angeles Police Department were responding to reports of an assault with a deadly weapon and a man with a gun.

The shooting occurred shortly after officers arrived, officials said. The man, estimated to be between 30 and 35 years old, was pronounced dead at the scene.

LAPD officials did not say what preceded the shooting or how many officers fired their weapons.

The incident is the 20th Los Angeles police shooting reported so far this year.

Christian Martinez

