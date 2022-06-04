L.A. County opens 500 more vote centers ahead of Tuesday primary

More than 500 additional voting centers opened in Los Angeles County this weekend, ahead of a packed Tuesday primary election.

Marking the second weekend of early voting, the 522 additional centers across the county will be open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily, according to a news release from the L.A. County Registrar’s office. Registered voters can cast their ballots in person or return a completed mail-in ballot at each site.

On election day, which is Tuesday, each site will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. The Tuesday primary slate will see voters cast their ballots for governor, state attorney general, L.A. County sheriff and in Los Angeles, the most competitive mayoral contest in nearly a decade.

In total, there are 642 vote centers operating across L.A. County, but only 120 of them opened when early voting began last month.

Tuesday will mark the first election since vote-by-mail became the default option for registered voters in California. Those who cast their ballots early can check to see if their vote was counted by visiting the registrar’s website.