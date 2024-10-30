Get ahead of election day with these 8 voting tips

Election day is less than a week away, and the clock is ticking for voters across the country.

The election process can feel overwhelming. Voters are tasked with going through lengthy ballots filled with weirdly worded propositions, researching politicians seeking their votes and then figuring out where to cast their ballots. De Los has you covered. Whether you’re a first-time voter, haven’t cast a ballot in years or need a refresher, here is a guide to help you vote in the Nov. 5 election.

Check to see if you’re registered to vote

The deadline for voter registration has passed in California. You can confirm your status here. Verify your status by either entering your California driver’s license, ID number or the last four digits of your Social Security number.

Missed the deadline? Don’t worry. You may still participate as a conditional voter. This means your ballot will be processed and counted when the county election office confirms your registration.

How do you figure out whom to vote for?

California’s secretary of state created a voter information guide, also known as a voter guide, that provides an impartial analysis of the proposal and the potential costs to taxpayers for each ballot measure. Voter guides also offer additional information about a candidate’s background and what they stand for.

Both voter guides and sample ballots act as supplementary information for measures, propositions and candidates involved in local, statewide and national elections.

You can access the the state’s general election voter guide here. Or take a look at the election guides created by the Los Angeles Times editorial board. To figure out whom to vote for, you could start by reviewing these guides as well as doing your own research.

What if I need a voting guide in another language?

You can find voting instructions and guides in up to 11 languages here . This information is also available in audio formats.

What if I did not receive my ballot?

If you are still waiting for a ballot by mail or misplaced it, or if your ballot was destroyed, reach out to your local county elections office for a replacement. Another option is going to an in-person polling place to vote with a provisional ballot.

Here is where you can access the county election office’s contact information.

I filled out my mail-in ballot. What do I do next?

After you complete your ballot, there are a few submitting options. Send it by mail to county election officials. To be counted, it must be postmarked before or on Nov. 5 and received by Nov. 12. No postage is required.

You can also drop it off at a voting center. Here is where to find the nearest polling place. Last, you can leave it at an official ballot drop box. Enter your city and ZIP Code here to find the nearest drop box.

Where can I vote?

Each voter sample ballot includes a list of nearby polling places. You can also find voting centers across the state using this link .

Early voting, ahead of Nov. 5 election day, has already begun. Double-check location hours. Here is where you can find places to vote early.

Can I track my ballot?

Once you have submitted your vote, you can track when it was received and when it was counted at this link.

What happens next?

Now we wait.

County election officials will continue counting the ballots but in many races, the results may not be known until after Nov. 5. Officials have 30 days after election day to finalize the results with the secretary of state. Then the secretary of state has 38 days after the election to certify the results.