Back-to-back shootings in Long Beach leave one dead, two wounded

Police were investigating back-to-back shootings Friday night in Long Beach, including one that left a man wounded on a beach bike path and a second that left another man dead and a woman injured.

Officers were called to the bike path near the 2100 block of East Ocean Boulevard around 8:25 p.m., where they found the man with a gunshot wound to his upper body, according to the Long Beach Police Department. By the time officers arrived, the shooter had fled.

The victim was hospitalized in critical condition.

A couple of hours later, three men shot a man multiple times in his upper body in an unprovoked attack around 14th Street and Walnut Avenue, the department said. Police said that passersby in the area were trying to save the man when officers arrived.

The man, identified as Duwayane Thomas, 24, was taken to a hospital, where he died.

As the three men were fleeing the area, police said, they shot at a woman who was driving nearby. The woman, who did not know Thomas, was expected to survive. She had multiple gunshot wounds to her upper and lower body.