‘Well established’ brushfire outside Hesperia injures one

By Gregory YeeStaff Writer 
A brush fire burning outside Hesperia left one person injured as crews battled the “well established” blaze on Monday, according to officials.

The fire was believed to be 10 to 15 acres and was burning near Highway 173 and Highway 138 in medium fuels, according to the San Bernardino County Fire Protection District.

The incident commander reported one burn victim, firefighters said.

Authorities did not say whether the injured person was a firefighter. Additional information was not immediately available.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

