Incumbent Todd Spitzer leading in race for Orange County district attorney

In a race that could serve as a test of Orange County’s appetite for criminal justice reform, Orange County Dist. Atty. Todd Spitzer held a significant lead over his three challengers Tuesday night, according to preliminary results.

In early returns that consisted of mail-in ballots, it was unclear whether the race would head to a November runoff.

Also seeking the county’s top prosecutor job were Pete Hardin, a former Orange County prosecutor and Marine veteran; Mike Jacobs, who spent nearly three decades as a prosecutor in the county; and Bryan Chehock, an attorney for the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration.

The race has largely centered on the stark ideological divide between Spitzer and Hardin, the only Democratic candidate.

Spitzer has branded himself as a law-and-order candidate, focusing his messaging around punishing criminals to prevent Orange County from becoming like Los Angeles.

Hardin has said that, if elected, he would not seek the death penalty in any prosecutions. He has also promised to replace cash bail with a risk-based system and to pull back on charging juveniles as adults. Hardin’s ideas align him with some of the more progressive district attorneys in the nation.

Jacobs has billed himself as a steady hand who can bring reform. Chehock, the only candidate with no connection to the Orange County district attorney’s office, has pledged to “remove politics from the office.”

Spitzer, a former county supervisor, was elected four years ago on a vow to bring a new era of reform after a scandal involving the use of jailhouse informants.

But his opponents say that he has fallen short on his promises and that his missteps show poor judgment.

Spitzer faced criticism after racist comments he made while discussing the case of a Black defendant surfaced in February. Spitzer apologized for the comments, but some political groups and fellow district attorneys withdrew their endorsements.

On Friday, Orange County Superior Court Judge Gregg Prickett determined that the comments violated the Racial Justice Act.

Orange County voters on Tuesday were also deciding who should fill three seats on the Board of Supervisors, including who should represent the county’s first Latino-majority district.