Four L.A. City Council members lead their opponents, while a fifth could face a runoff

Four members of the Los Angeles City Council were leading in their contests for reelection Tuesday, while a fifth was looking at a Nov. 8 runoff, according to partial returns.

Councilmembers Bob Blumenfield and Monica Rodriguez, who represent opposite ends of the San Fernando Valley, were leading their challengers by wide margins, those returns showed.

Councilman Curren Price, based in South Los Angeles, was far ahead of his lone opponent on the ballot, college administrator Dulce Vasquez. Price called the race a referendum on his “progressive, positive, inclusive leadership.”

“People said when times are difficult, that’s the type of leader we want,” Price said.

In an Eastside district stretching from Highland Park to Pico-Union, Councilman Gil Cedillo was leading community activist Eunisses Hernandez, who ran on plans for stronger tenant protections and shifting funds out of the Los Angeles Police Department and into other programs.

In the district that extends from Echo Park to Hollywood, Councilman Mitch O’Farrell appeared to be heading into a runoff against Hugo Soto-Martinez, an organizer with Unite Here Local 11, which represents hotel workers.

Soto-Martinez said that in a runoff campaign, he will focus on O’Farrell’s support from real estate interests and the need for change in the district, which takes in such areas as Silver Lake, Atwater Village and Windsor Square.

The campaign “was about the city working for the people,” Soto-Martinez said. “And in round two, it’s going to be the exact same message.”

O’Farrell issued a statement expressing gratitude to his supporters. “Serving on the Los Angeles City Council is about public service, making tough decisions and being accountable to constituents — not to purist politics and ideology,” he said.

The results from Tuesday’s down-ballot contests, once final, will deliver the most sweeping turnover at City Hall in nine years, with three new elected officials and at least three new City Council members.

In L.A.’s harbor area, attorney Tim McOsker appeared headed toward a runoff against community leader Danielle Sandoval. Both are running to replace Councilman Joe Buscaino, who is stepping down later this year.

On the Westside, political aide Katy Young Yaroslavsky held a commanding lead over attorney Sam Yebri. Yaroslavsky, who was an aide to county Supervisor Sheila Kuehl, said voters were looking for candidates who “have actually done the work.”

“Every conversation I’ve had with people where I’ve had a chance to talk with them about the issues, I win people over,” she said.

With early results tabulated, Yebri was in second place. He said the results so far were “a victory for those with the courage to stand up to the establishment.”

“We’re confident we’re going to move on to November,” he said.

In Tuesday’s citywide contests, former prosecutor Marina Torres and Deputy City Atty. Richard Kim were leading a field of seven candidates looking to replace City Atty. Mike Feuer, early results showed. If those numbers hold, they will compete in the Nov. 8 runoff.

Torres said her early lead in the contest showed how frustrated Angelenos have become over the issues of homelessness and public safety.

“People believe we need a safer L.A.,” she said. “The quality of life for people in Los Angeles is getting worse.”

Close behind Torres and Kim was attorney Hydee Feldstein Soto, who had campaigned on the idea that she is uniquely prepared for the job — and has no designs on any other political office.

“My message is very much about getting this job done,” she said.

In the race to replace City Controller Ron Galperin, accountant Kenneth Mejia and City Councilman Paul Koretz were leading the pack of six candidates.

On the Westside, civil rights lawyer Erin Darling and municipal law attorney Traci Park were leading a group of eight candidates looking to replace Councilman Mike Bonin, who is stepping down at the end of the year.

Darling, who was endorsed by Bonin, ran on a promise of stronger renter protections and strategies to combat homelessness that do not criminalize poverty.

“Homelessness definitely defined the race for most voters,” he said. “It was issue No. 1.”

Park campaigned as the candidate who was focused on public safety, promising that her leadership would provide a departure from Bonin’s tenure.

“[Voters] are really excited to have a new councilmember who is willing to listen, who is going to advocate for them,” said Park, who is seeking to represent a district stretching from Los Angeles International Airport north to Pacific Palisades.



The issue of homelessness dominated the vast majority of this year’s contests, with some candidates highlighting the number of encampments lining city sidewalks and others taking aim at a law that allows council members to designate schools, libraries and other facilities as off-limits for camping.

Several challengers promised to repeal that law and said they would fight to keep it from being expanded to cover sidewalks around every public school.

Public safety was another flashpoint, with several candidates signing a “no new cops” pledge backed by Black Lives Matter-Los Angeles. A few went further, saying they support outright abolition of the LAPD.

Backers of O’Farrell and Cedillo, including the rank-and-file officers union, took aim at Hernandez and Soto-Martinez — both self-described abolitionists — describing their stances on public safety as dangerous. Soto-Martinez and Hernandez criticized O’Farrell and Cedillo for their support from that union and from the California Apartment Assn.

Mejia, who was leading the field of candidates for controller, has argued in favor of shifting funds out of the LAPD and into other services, such as a guaranteed income program that has provided $1,000 per month to low-income households.

Mejia did not respond to requests for comment.

Koretz, who served three terms on the council, warned that the city needs more officers to get a handle on the rising number of homicides, robberies and other crimes.

He said he plans to spend the next five months consolidating the support picked up by the four other candidates, while also highlighting Mejia’s views on police and other issues.

“The more people know about him,” Koretz said, “the more people will turn in my direction.”

