Infant girl shot by her brother in Compton, multiple firearms found, authorities say
An infant girl was expected to survive after being shot by her brother at a Compton home Wednesday, Los Angeles County sheriff’s officials said.
The shooting was reported around noon in the 1000 block of Poppy Avenue.
The infant, less than a year old, suffered a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to her leg and was transported to a local hospital, authorities said.
Her brother, a juvenile, was detained and multiple firearms were located at the home, authorities said.
Sheriff’s officials said the shooting appeared to be accidental, though an investigation was ongoing.
