Infant girl shot by her brother in Compton, multiple firearms found, authorities say

By Christian MartinezStaff Writer 
An infant girl was expected to survive after being shot by her brother at a Compton home Wednesday, Los Angeles County sheriff’s officials said.

The shooting was reported around noon in the 1000 block of Poppy Avenue.

The infant, less than a year old, suffered a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to her leg and was transported to a local hospital, authorities said.

California

Her brother, a juvenile, was detained and multiple firearms were located at the home, authorities said.

Sheriff’s officials said the shooting appeared to be accidental, though an investigation was ongoing.

Christian Martinez

