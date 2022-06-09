Infant girl shot by her brother in Compton, multiple firearms found, authorities say

An infant girl was expected to survive after being shot by her brother at a Compton home Wednesday, Los Angeles County sheriff’s officials said.

The shooting was reported around noon in the 1000 block of Poppy Avenue.

The infant, less than a year old, suffered a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to her leg and was transported to a local hospital, authorities said.

Her brother, a juvenile, was detained and multiple firearms were located at the home, authorities said.

Sheriff’s officials said the shooting appeared to be accidental, though an investigation was ongoing.