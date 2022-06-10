How to survive this weekend’s intense California heat wave

The first major heat wave of the year is arriving in California..

“We’ve had some prior heat waves this year, but not as intense as this one or as long duration,” National Weather Service meteorologist Alex Tardy said in a briefing about the excessive heat.

Timing

In Southern California, the scorching temperatures began in inland areas on Thursday, with highs getting into the 90s in the San Fernando and San Gabriel valleys.

Idyllwild tied its record for the day at 91 degrees, according to the National Weather Service.

Friday and Saturday will be worse.

The Antelope Valley could soar to 105 degrees by Saturday, a potential record. Thermal is slated to hit 115 degrees.

Multiple excessive heat warnings and heat advisories have been issued in the state.

Temperatures in most areas will cool, but just a bit, Sunday.

Conditions

In Los Angeles, temperatures will be far higher in inland areas than on the coast, according to David Sweet, a meteorologist with the weather service in Oxnard.

Temperatures are expected to be as high as 106 degrees in Sacramento on Friday and 117 degrees in Borrego Springs on Saturday.

Adam Roser, a meteorologist with the weather service in San Diego, also noted that nighttime temperatures will remain toasty during the heat wave, including overnight lows in the 80s in Coachella and Palm Springs.

“Overnight lows will be quite warm,” Roser said. “So there’s very little in the way of relief.”

Air quality

The South Coast Air Quality Management District has issued a heat wave ozone advisory for Los Angeles, Orange, Riverside and San Bernardino counties through Sunday, where high smog levels are expected as temperatures rise.

“Elevated temperatures, which enhance ozone formation rates and increase emissions of chemicals leading to ozone formation, coupled with predicted light winds may cause unusually high and persistent levels of ozone pollution,” the agency said.

Safety

Forecasters this week are advising residents to stay hydrated, seek shade and avoid strenuous activity outdoors. People should wear lightweight, loose-fitting clothing and never leave children or pets alone in a car.

Tips

Here are some tips from L.A. County: