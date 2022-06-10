One killed when small plane crashes in strawberry field near Oxnard

One person was killed when a small plane crashed in a strawberry field in Ventura County early Friday and immediately became engulfed in flames, authorities said.

The crash occurred about 8 a.m. in the field on the north side of Highway 101 near Oxnard, according to the Ventura County Fire Department. The plane reportedly struck a building on the south side of highway before crashing into the field.

Firefighters extinguished the fire by 8:40 a.m., and all lanes of Highway 101 remain open, according to Andy VanSciver, spokesperson for the fire department.

No additional details were available about the victim or the possibility of other passengers on board. The cause of the crash remains under investigation.