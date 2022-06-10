UC Davis cuts commencement ceremony short — 6 people hospitalized amid excessive heat

Amid a heat wave gripping huge swaths of California, UC Davis stopped its commencement ceremony Friday, officials said.

Six people were hospitalized with heat-related illnesses, according to local reports.

The ceremony began during the morning hours at UC Davis Health Stadium, an outdoor venue.

But about two hours after the ceremony began, university officials published an ominous tweet warning about the conditions.

“To grads/families on the field RIGHT NOW — it is extremely hot,” the post stated. “If you have crossed the stage, you DO NOT need to stay to the end. Feel free to leave and head to Hutchison Field where there is COLD water and air conditioning at the U Center. We’re working on a stadium announcement.”

Advertisement

University officials released a brief statement about two hours later.

“Based on health and public safety concerns due to heat and at the urging of the UC Davis Fire Department, Fire Prevention Services, and Environmental Health and Safety, we had to end today’s commencement ceremony early,” officials said, adding that they “deeply regret” that some students couldn’t walk across the stage.

According to the Sacramento Bee, there were 35 calls reporting people needing treatment for heat-related illness and six people were transported to hospitals. The university didn’t immediately confirm any hospitalizations.

The Times has reached out to a university spokesperson for further details about the ceremony, what precautions were in place prior to the event to mitigate the heat risk, and how the university handled the situation once it became apparent people were falling ill.

Authorities had warned of blisteringly high temperatures forecast. AccuWeather reported a high of 105 degrees in Davis city on Friday.

Davis city officials said there were three cooling centers open and the National Weather Service in Sacramento warned of a dangerous heat risk.

“Hot temperatures are going to continue for today and we will see high heat risk across much of the area,” a tweet posted by the weather service Friday morning stated. “Be sure to practice heat safety to avoid heat-related illnesses.”

Students and their family members took to Twitter during and after the event to voice frustrations about how they perceived university officials handled conditions.

Some criticized the university for allegedly banning outside drinks and running out of water supplies for the commencement.

One Twitter user posted a video of a lengthy water line.