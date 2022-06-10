Advertisement
California

Bass gains ground on Caruso in latest vote count for L.A. mayor

L.A. mayoral candidates Rick Caruso and Karen Bass on election night.
(Los Angeles Times, Associated Press)
By Dakota SmithStaff Writer 
Rep. Karen Bass has gained ground in the Los Angeles mayor’s race, but still trails developer Rick Caruso, the latest election results show.

Results released Friday by Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk shows Caruso with 40.5% and Bass at 38.8% of the ballots counted so far.

Polling officials continue to count votes after Tuesday’s primary, an election that featured the first open-seat race for mayor in nearly a decade.

Caruso had 5-point advantage on Wednesday morning, but mail-in ballots show Bass is catching up.

Regardless of the final tally, both are assured of a spot in the November runoff because they topped the field of candidates.

Ballots postmarked by election day will be accepted through next week.

This article will be updated.

