Police fatally shoot armed man after carjacking in Pacoima

Police shot and killed an armed man in Pacoima on Sunday night after he tried to force someone out of a car at gunpoint, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

Multiple people reported a man armed with a handgun in the area of Laurel Canyon and Van Nuys boulevards around 10:40 p.m. The man pointed the gun at several people and tried to carjack someone, according to Sgt. Bruce Borihanh, an LAPD spokesman.

When officers arrived at the scene, police said, the man opened fire and police returned fire. The man, described as in his 20s, was struck by police gunfire and taken into custody, according to authorities. He was transported to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead, Borihanh said.

No one else was injured during the shooting and a handgun was recovered at the scene and will be booked as evidence, according to the LAPD. Investigators will interview multiple witnesses and review surveillance and bodycam video as part of the probe into the shooting.