BART train partially derails in east Bay Area with minor injuries reported

Authorities are investigating a partial BART train derailment in the east Bay Area city of Concord on Tuesday evening.

About 50 passengers were evacuated from the train cars in the area of Hastings Drive and David Avenue, according to the Contra Costa County Fire Protection District.

A small number of people reported minor injuries and were being evaluated at the scene by emergency medical services, firefighters said.

The Bay Area Rapid Transit agency issued an alert about the incident shortly before 6 p.m. advising riders that service between Pleasant Hill and Concord was stopped.

“BART staff remains on scene to investigate the issue,” the agency tweeted at 6:30 p.m.

Further information about the incident was not available Tuesday night.