California

BART train partially derails in east Bay Area with minor injuries reported

A BART train partially derailed in Concord on Tuesday, according to authorities. Some of the 50 passengers evacuated from the train reported minor injuries.
(Contra Costa County Fire Protection District)
By Gregory YeeStaff Writer 
Authorities are investigating a partial BART train derailment in the east Bay Area city of Concord on Tuesday evening.

About 50 passengers were evacuated from the train cars in the area of Hastings Drive and David Avenue, according to the Contra Costa County Fire Protection District.

A small number of people reported minor injuries and were being evaluated at the scene by emergency medical services, firefighters said.

The Bay Area Rapid Transit agency issued an alert about the incident shortly before 6 p.m. advising riders that service between Pleasant Hill and Concord was stopped.

“BART staff remains on scene to investigate the issue,” the agency tweeted at 6:30 p.m.

Further information about the incident was not available Tuesday night.

Gregory Yee

Gregory Yee is a reporter for the Los Angeles Times. Before joining the newsroom in 2021, he spent five years covering criminal justice and breaking news for the Post and Courier in Charleston, S.C. He is a native Southern Californian and graduated from UC Irvine in 2012 with a degree in journalism and Spanish literature.

